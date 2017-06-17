Florida woman charged with hiding dad’s body for benefits

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida woman on charges associated with burying her dead father in her backyard so that she could collect his Social Security benefits.
A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 61-year-old Susan Marie Kort of Ocala buried her father in the backyard of her home after he passed away in November 2011.
Federal prosecutors say Kort used a power of attorney for her father’s finances to withdraw nearly $36,000 in Social Security benefits that were being deposited to his bank account. Authorities say Kort admitted to hiding her father’s body and to taking the money, and eventually led investigators to her father’s grave. DNA testing confirmed his identity.
Kort faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and repayment of the money.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: Machete-wielding homeowner holds armed robbery suspect until officials arrive, 5 arrested
- ‘Bovine bandits’ nabbed in Polk Co. after stealing cows, selling them at auction
- PCSO: Former juvenile justice employee admits to molesting 7-year-old
- Manhunt Over: Tennessee homeowner with gun helps capture escaped inmates
- Deputies: Bradenton woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father
- Cops: Drunk caretaker passed out, boy found wandering near busy St. Pete road
- Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.