Florida health officials propose rules for medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida health officials have issued their proposed rules to implement the state’s constitutional medical marijuana amendment.
The regulations that were released on Friday by the Department of Health pick up the framework from the bill passed on June 9 by the State Legislature during a special session. The Department last month outlined a procedure where it would give 15 days’ notice before adopting a new rule and the public three days to submit comments.
Under the amendment approved by 71 percent of voters last year, rules must be in place by July 3 and enacted by October.
Department of Health spokeswoman Mara Gambinieri says the department is committed to working collaboratively with the public to establish a patient-centered medical marijuana program.
