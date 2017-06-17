Firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Largo

File photo courtesy WISH

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A firefighter was hospitalized and another was treated for heat exhaustion after they responded to a two-alarm fire in Largo on Saturday.

The fire broke out at a cabinet shop at 1920 Lake Ave S., which is connected to other businesses.

Multiple agencies from Pinellas County, including 60 personnel responded to the fire at 12:30 pm. Two of the firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. One of those firefighters was transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

We’ve learned that cracks in the building’s foundation have made it more difficult for crews to battle the fire. They’re still on the scene putting out the flames.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on the fire once more information is released.

