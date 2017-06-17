Fire breaks out at Largo cabinet shop

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple fire crews scrambled to a warehouse fire in Largo on Saturday afternoon.

A cabinet shop caught ablaze, and for the firefighters and the victims, it was a case of déjà vu.

Around 12:30 pm, plumes of smoke billowed out of a warehouse on Lake Avenue South. The facility was filled with cabinets and other materials from a custom cabinet shop.

The powerful fire was difficult to tame and was in danger of spreading to nearby businesses. Herm Narciso, a business owner, was next door at Dime City Cycles and decided to take action.

“We had about 25 motorcycles in our shop so all hands on deck, everybody started wheeling motorcycles out of the shop and as much property out of there,” said Narciso.

The 60-plus personnel who responded to the two-alarm fire had a lot going against them. Not only were they dealing with heavy smoke and flames from the wood inside, but they also had to battle hot temperatures. One fireman was even hospitalized for heat-related issues.

It’s not the first time firefighters have come to this structure to put out flames. Back in April, they battled an electrical fire at Dime City Cycles.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s just unbelievable. Lightning is not supposed to strike twice in the same place? This time it did,” said Narciso.

Once the situation was under control, the cabinet warehouse had extensive damage and the motorcycle shop was left littered with debris and water.

“Our shop is a mess, it’s quite a disaster since the buildings are connected, it looks like the fire did come into the wall there,” described Narciso.

However, everyone is thankful that no lives were lost.

The firefighter was treated and released. At this time it’s unclear what caused this fire and it’s still unclear when these businesses will reopen.

