FHP: Trooper fatally struck on I-75 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 30-year veteran with the Florida Highway Patrol was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-75 in Alachua County, highway officials said on Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report Sergeant William Trampass Bishop, a member of the Florida Highway Patrol, has succumbed to injuries he sustained while on duty in Alachua County this evening,” the FHP said in a statement.

According to officials, Sergeant Bishop was outside of his patrol car in the southbound lanes of the interstate when he was hit. His exact location was not disclosed.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

“Sergeant Bishop was a 30-year veteran FHP Trooper, who, like all troopers, put the well-being of those he serves above his own to keep Florida roadways safe. Every member at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is grieving with Sgt. Bishop’s family during this horrific time,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Director Colonel Gene Spaulding in the joint statement.

The FHP thanked the public for their support and asked to keep Sergeant Bishop’s wife and son in their thoughts and prayers.

