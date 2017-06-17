FHP: Drunk driver seriously injured after driving wrong way on I-75 in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man is battling serious injuries after Florida Highway Patrol officers say he drove the wrong way on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning.
Officers say 29-year-old Rogelio Ramirez was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Gibsonton Drive around 4 a.m. The FHP report says Ramirez was heavily impaired.
While driving the wrong way, Ramirez collided with a tractor-trailer that was headed south. Troopers say the driver of the tractor-trailer tried to steer away from the wrong-way driver, but Ramirez still hit the rear trailer portion of the vehicle on the passenger’s side.
Ramirez was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Charges against him are pending.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
