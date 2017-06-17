DUI suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Volusia Co.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WESH) —A Volusia County woman was arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. The crash occurred in Ormond Beach at 11:12 p.m. Friday, at South Atlantic Ave. and Milsap Road.

Ormond Beach Police say Charles Bofinger, 63, of Pittsburgh, Penn. was crossing A1A at that location, when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Jessica Struthers, 25. The vehicle did not stop. A witness heard the crash, and turned to see the white SUV leaving the scene.

The Ormond Beach Police report states that “The victim had severe head trauma and was not responsive.” Bofinger was taken to a nearby hospital, and was pronounced dead.

Debris from the vehicle showed that it was a Mazda. Police issued a description of the SUV to law agencies in the area to watch for the vehicle. About 30 minutes after the crash, Kevin Wakefield called police saying his girlfriend Jessica Struthers,

had been involved in a crash. Wakefield told police that Struthers “… did not know what she hit and thought somebody threw something at her vehicle.”

Police responded to the address on Riverside Ave., which is close to the crash site, and found a white Mazda CX-5. The arrest report notes, “The Defendant’s vehicle had severe damage to the front bumper, the hood was caved in at a centralized location, and the windshield was fully shattered. When observing the cracked windshield, it was noted that there was biological matter and chewing gum inside the shatters of the windshield. The victim’s watch band was lodged underneath the driver’s side windshield wiper.”

Investigating officers found that Struthers smelled of alcoholic beverages, and gave her a sobriety test. The report states that she failed the test, and breath tests determined her blood alcohol content at .105 and .106, well above the .08 statutory level for DUI.

In their investigation, police obtained surveillance video from a business on A1A that showed the crash occurring. Ormond Beach Police booked Struthers into the Volusia County Branch Jail, where she is being held on charges of DUI causing death, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Initially, she was held without bond.

