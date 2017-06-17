Detectives search for Wimauma attempted homicide suspect

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a shooting that happened last week in Wimauma.
Deputies say 19-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez shot at a car last Tuesday around 2 a.m. in the area of West Lake Drive and North Street.
The 16-year-old boy driving the car was hit once and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Rodriguez is wanted for attempted homicide. Detectives have not been able to find him and are asking for the public’s help.
Rodriguez may still be armed. He has been seen in the Wimauma area in a teal Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to Rodriguez’s arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-873-8477 or going to the Crime Stoppers website.
