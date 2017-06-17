Detectives search for Wimauma attempted homicide suspect

By Published:

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a shooting that happened last week in Wimauma.

Deputies say 19-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez shot at a car last Tuesday around 2 a.m. in the area of West Lake Drive and North Street.

The 16-year-old boy driving the car was hit once and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez is wanted for attempted homicide. Detectives have not been able to find him and are asking for the public’s help.

Rodriguez may still be armed. He has been seen in the Wimauma area in a teal Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to Rodriguez’s arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-873-8477 or going to the Crime Stoppers website.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s