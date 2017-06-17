Deputies search for missing Bradenton teen

By Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered Bradenton teen who was reported missing on Saturday.

Deputies say Autumn Schimmelpfenning, 14, disappeared from the Manatee Children’s Services group home located at 4812 23rd St. W.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schimmelpfenning has emotional issues and has been known to harm herself in the past.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriffs Office at 941-747-3011.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s