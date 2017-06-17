Deputies search for missing Bradenton teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered Bradenton teen who was reported missing on Saturday.

Deputies say Autumn Schimmelpfenning, 14, disappeared from the Manatee Children’s Services group home located at 4812 23rd St. W.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schimmelpfenning has emotional issues and has been known to harm herself in the past.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriffs Office at 941-747-3011.

