Cops: Mom leaves child, 4, at Atlanta airport, skips town in Florida car

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Atlanta police are looking for a woman they say left her child alone with strangers at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday and skipped town, according to local NBC affiliate 11 Alive.

Investigators say Miranda Hakimi Harvey, 29, had driven her daughter from their home in Odenton, Maryland to the airport, which is 700 miles away. When she got to the airport, she asked a couple at the atrium to watch the 4-year-old while she shopped. She never returned and the couple contacted authorities.

Police say Harvey rented white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag HKNA25 and left town.

Investigators still don’t know where she is headed, what her motives were in leaving the child or what ties she might have to Atlanta.

The last we heard, the child was with police as authorities were trying to contact her family back in Maryland.

Harvey is described as a 5’02”, 135-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

