Cops: Mom leaves child, 4, at Atlanta airport, skips town in Florida car

By Published:
Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Atlanta police are looking for a woman they say left her child alone with strangers at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday and skipped town, according to local NBC affiliate 11 Alive.

Investigators say Miranda Hakimi Harvey, 29, had driven her daughter from their home in Odenton, Maryland to the airport, which is 700 miles away. When she got to the airport, she asked a couple at the atrium to watch the 4-year-old while she shopped. She never returned and the couple contacted authorities.

Police say Harvey rented white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag HKNA25 and left town.

Investigators still don’t know where she is headed, what her motives were in leaving the child or what ties she might have to Atlanta.

The last we heard, the child was with police as authorities were trying to contact her family back in Maryland.

Harvey is described as a 5’02”, 135-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s