Bradenton police search for man who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

By Published:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are trying to identify an armed robber who held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Friday night.

It happened at the Kwik Stop convenience store at 2505 26th Avenue West in Bradenton at approximately 10:28 pm.

Police say the unknown suspect entered the store, held the clerk at gunpoint and took an unknown amount of cash from the register. He fled the store and was last seen driving through a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect, a male, was wearing a dark green shirt, dark shorts and black shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373. You can also leave a tip via e-mail by contacting crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s