Bradenton police search for man who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are trying to identify an armed robber who held a convenience store clerk at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Friday night.

It happened at the Kwik Stop convenience store at 2505 26th Avenue West in Bradenton at approximately 10:28 pm.

Police say the unknown suspect entered the store, held the clerk at gunpoint and took an unknown amount of cash from the register. He fled the store and was last seen driving through a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect, a male, was wearing a dark green shirt, dark shorts and black shoes with a white sole.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373. You can also leave a tip via e-mail by contacting crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

