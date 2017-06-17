Suspect in custody after shooting inside Ocala emergency room

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A shooting at an Ocala hospital left one person injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.
Ocala Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Lopez told the Orlando Sentinel that at least one shot was fired Saturday afternoon at West Marion Community Hospital.
Lopez said one person was hit by gunfire. The victim’s name and condition were not immediately available.
Lopez said the suspect was immediately detained after the shooting. No additional information was released.
Messages left for Ocala Health and police spokeswomen were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story. We will have an update on WFLA.com when more facts are available.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Cops: Mom leaves child, 4, at Atlanta airport, skips town in Florida car
- Cosby judge declares mistrial as jury deadlocks again
- VIDEO: Machete-wielding homeowner holds armed robbery suspect until officials arrive, 5 arrested
- ‘Bovine bandits’ nabbed in Polk Co. after stealing cows, selling them at auction
- PCSO: Former juvenile justice employee admits to molesting 7-year-old
- Deputies: Bradenton woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father
- Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows