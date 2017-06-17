Suspect in custody after shooting inside Ocala emergency room

Sgt. Steve Gaskins, The Florida Highway Patrol

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A shooting at an Ocala hospital left one person injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Ocala Fire Rescue spokeswoman Ashley Lopez told the Orlando Sentinel that at least one shot was fired Saturday afternoon at West Marion Community Hospital.

Lopez said one person was hit by gunfire. The victim’s name and condition were not immediately available.

Lopez said the suspect was immediately detained after the shooting. No additional information was released.

Messages left for Ocala Health and police spokeswomen were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story.  We will have an update on WFLA.com when more facts are available.

