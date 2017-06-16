WATCH: Bat-Signal shines on LA City Hall to honor actor Adam West

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles became Gotham City as the Bat-Signal glowed Thursday night at City Hall.

Hundreds of fans – some in costume – cheered as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck turned on the Bat-Signal.

The iconic circle of light with a bat-shaped silhouette glowed on the City Hall tower.

The ceremony honored Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series.

West died last week at 88.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”

