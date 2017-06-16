Video shows riders stranded on monorail at Disney

WESH Published: Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — A monorail at Walt Disney World became stuck near Epcot Friday and a man claims a piece of the train or rail flew off and nearly hit him.

Jim Parker tweeted at WESH 2 News saying a piece of what appears to be metal flew off of a monorail near Epcot and missed hitting him by 10 feet.

Video posted to social media showed guests removing the emergency window of a train in an effort to cool down.

Reedy Creek fire officials said they were called to Disney to check out a stuck monorail. Service was eventually restored and all trains appeared to be operating on schedule as of 2:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the monorail to break down or how long passengers were stuck on the train.

