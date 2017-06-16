The Latest: 30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire

LONDON (AP) – The Latest on the London tower block fire (all times local):

London police say the number of victims has increased to 30 in the fire that engulfed a high-rise building. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow. Authorities say they’ve examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William have arrived at a west London site where community groups have gathered supplies for those affected by the tower fire disaster. The queen is meeting with volunteers Friday. The monarch has expressed her sympathies to families of victims of the blaze that ripped through the 24-story building, killing at least 17.

Relatives of those missing after a high-rise tower blaze in London are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hopes the death toll will not rise to three figures. Firefighters searching the smoldering ruin in west London have recovered six bodies from the 24-story Grenfell Tower, while 11 others have been located but cannot yet be removed from the gutted structure. Families searching for their loved ones have blanketed the area near the tower with posters searching for answers, and sorrow is quickly turning to anger over whether recent building works were properly done. Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: “From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn’t.”

