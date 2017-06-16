Tampa Police Homicide detectives responding to shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police Homicide detectives are responding to a shooting Friday evening.
Officers responded to the intersection of North 36th Street and East Shadowlawn Avenue.
The investigation is still active.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
