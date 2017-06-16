St. Pete’s North Shore beach reopened

WFLA Web Staff Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s North Shore Beach was reopened on Friday after the water was resampled and found to be safe for swimmers.

The beach, which is located at 901 North Shore Dr. N.E., was closed on Thursday after unsafe levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

No other testing sites showed elevated levels and other city beaches remain open for water recreation at this time.

Residents are advised that results can change rapidly during periods of heavy rain due to runoff.

Further information about the city’s water quality testing program and issues related to elevated Enterococci levels can be found at http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s