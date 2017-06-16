St. Pete’s North Shore beach reopened

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s North Shore Beach was reopened on Friday after the water was resampled and found to be safe for swimmers.
The beach, which is located at 901 North Shore Dr. N.E., was closed on Thursday after unsafe levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.
No other testing sites showed elevated levels and other city beaches remain open for water recreation at this time.
Residents are advised that results can change rapidly during periods of heavy rain due to runoff.
Further information about the city’s water quality testing program and issues related to elevated Enterococci levels can be found at http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Cops: Drunk caretaker passed out, boy found wandering near busy St. Pete road
- Target 8: 4 top brass at Hillsborough Fire Rescue suspended, time cards in question
- Manhunt Over: Tennessee homeowner with gun helps capture escaped inmates
- Over 200 Manatee High School students learn AP English exams are void
- Vendors out of place to work after USA Flea Market closes in Pasco
- Woman sues Publix over husband’s deep fryer death
- WFLA News Channel 8 volunteers for Founder’s Day of Caring