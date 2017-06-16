St. Pete’s North Shore beach reopened

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s North Shore Beach was reopened on Friday after the water was resampled and found to be safe for swimmers.

The beach, which is located at 901 North Shore Dr. N.E., was closed on Thursday after unsafe levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

No other testing sites showed elevated levels and other city beaches remain open for water recreation at this time.

Residents are advised that results can change rapidly during periods of heavy rain due to runoff.

Further information about the city’s water quality testing program and issues related to elevated Enterococci levels can be found at http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php

