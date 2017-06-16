Search underway for escaped Florida inmate

By Published:
(Source: Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van and escaped on Friday.

Thor Bahrman, 33, left undetected and did not harm any FDC staff during the escape.

The sheriff’s office said Bahrman is originally from the St. Johns County area, but there is no evidence that he may be headed that way.

Bahrman is 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact local law enforcement.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s