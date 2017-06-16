Search underway for escaped Florida inmate

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van and escaped on Friday.

Thor Bahrman, 33, left undetected and did not harm any FDC staff during the escape.

The sheriff’s office said Bahrman is originally from the St. Johns County area, but there is no evidence that he may be headed that way.

Bahrman is 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact local law enforcement.

