Sarasota teen busted with $10K worth of ecstasy pills

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota teenager is behind bars after he was busted with hundreds of ectasy pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Sarasota detectives learned Michael Horan, 18, was about to receive a package containing MDMA pills. The Department of Homeland Security had intercepted the package in Miami, which was being mailed to an address in Sarasota.

The two agencies made arrangements with United States Postal Inspectors to have the package delivered to the address on Thursday.

When the package arrived, so did the cops. Investigators searched the residence and recovered hundreds of pills valued at more than $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Horan was taken into custody and charged with a single count of trafficking in MDMA.

He’s being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

