Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: June 5 to June 10

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from June 5 to June 10, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Ricky P’s Creole Kitchen located at 11002 4th Street North in St Petersburg

June 5, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 16 violations

An employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. A server placed a piece of lettuce that was hanging off a plate, back on to the plate before serving it to customers.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 2 were on the cook’s line, 18 were on a pipe under the 3-compartment sink and 2 were under a dry stock shelf.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held more than 24 hours and not properly date marked after opening. This included deli meats.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 was on the cook’s line, 2 were under the dish sink and 1 was under the dry stock shelf.

A cutting board had deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

A container of bread crumbs was stored on the floor in kitchen.

The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

The hand-wash sink was not accessible for employee to use due to being blocked by dish drain boards.

June 8, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

Big Cypress Grill located at 10000 US 98 N. in Lakeland

June 9, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 3 violations

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: Approximately 4 to 5 dry rodent droppings were found in the corner of the dry food storage area, 10 to 12 droppings were found in the air conditioning area adjacent and open to food preparation area, 3-moist droppings were on the dry floor in air conditioning area, 2- fresh soft droppings were found under the 2-compartment sink, approximately 8 to 10 behind the ice machine, 3 moist in the dry storage area, 12 to 15 droppings in the dry storage area and approximately 8 to 10 dry droppings were found in the bar area under the sink and the ice bin.

The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

June 9, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations

Rock n Robbies Cheeseburgers located at 7801 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park

June 10, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 4 violations

Equipment was in poor repair. The glass door cooler was not functioning.

The reach-in cooler shelves were rusted and had pitted surfaces.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found.

22 large roaches were found in a bucket under the cabinet on cook’s line.

June 10, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from June 5, to June 10, 2017.

An accumulation of black-green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse, this included: butter (54°F); cottage cheese (62°F); Swiss (61°F); potato salad (54°F); and cole slaw (54°F)

Duct tape was used to repair the microwave.

A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included: Raw shucked oysters that had a harvest date of 5-18-17 and a sell by date if 6-1-17.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation and food storage areas.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in the dishwashing area.

Raw shelled eggs were stored over ready-to-eat vegetables in the reach in cooler on the cook’s line.

Shell eggs were held in a unit maintaining an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Approximately 6 to 10 raw shelled eggs were sitting in bowl on the cook’s line.

An employee began working with food without first washing their hands.

Raw beef was stored over buckets of ready-to-eat sauce in the walk in cooler.

Five live flies were found by the cook’s line cooler.

Food was stored on floor. This included: chicken and rice.

The cook cracked eggs then changed gloves without washing their hands.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

There was an accumulation of grease on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

Raw chicken was stored over corn.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

A certified Food Manager or person in charge failed to notify the division of an employee diagnosed with Salmonella Typhi, Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E-coli), hepatitis A virus, or Norovirus.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Raw animal food stored above unwashed produce. Raw chicken was stored over watermelon.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon the minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler.

The interior of reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: garlic and oil (55°F); pork (50°F); chicken (50°F); shrimp (50°F); noodles (58°F) and bean curd (50°F).

