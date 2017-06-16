PCSO: Former juvenile justice employee admits to molesting 7-year-old

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Department of Juvenile Justice employee was arrested Thursday for lewd molestation.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Rolando Dejesus, 41, of Orlando, admitted that he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl about five years ago. Investigators said he made her perform oral sex on him. “He sexually harassed me, but no penetration,” the victim said in an affidavit.

The girl also told investigators that “Rolo” would come into her bedroom and kiss her on the lips. One time, she said that he got into bed with her. She told deputies that he told her not to tell anyone. “He was a big guy, I was scared to tell,” she stated.

Dejesus was charged with sexual battery and lewd molestation.

He was employed by the Department of Juvenile Justice in Polk and Osceola Counties as a Juvenile Justice Detention officer from June 1996 until August 1997, and as a Juvenile Justice Detention Supervisor from September 2004 until July 2011.

He also worked as a security officer at the Isleworth Golf and Country Security Company in Windermere since June 2012.

Dejesus knew the victim in his personal life and not on the job.

He has no previous criminal history or prior Florida Department of Child and Families investigation.

Dejesus is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

