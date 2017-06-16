New Trump policy on Cuba means stricter travel rules for Americans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mike Giordano drove from Orlando to Tampa to board an early flight on Southwest Airlines to Havana.

“It’s one of those things on the bucket list that you want to go see. I just think it’s awesome that we are able to go do that,” said Giordano.

His flight took off before President Trump spoke in Miami to change U.S. policy regarding Cuba.

“Just kind of looking forward to going to Cuba before, look Trump is going to Miami, so hopefully we don’t get stuck down there,” said Giordano.

The new policy doesn’t mean Americans in Cuba will be “stuck” on the island forever, but getting to Cuba will become more complicated for the average U.S. Citizen.

Congresswoman Kathy Castor believes the new policy announced by the President is a return to a Cold War policy that never worked.

“What it will do it will really complicate our neighbors ability to travel to Cuba. It’s going to make it more expensive, more costly and add bureaucratic red tape,” said Castor.

The president said the changes will take effect immediately, but the details still need to be written out and we’re still waiting on the specifics to be announced. Now many are wondering whether the flights or cruises they’ve already planned will eventually be canceled.

Jose Valiente once helped organize a trip to Cuba for Tampa’s Chamber of Commerce and believes the changes will hurt business in Tampa and in Cuba.

“The cruise ships that open here in Tampa, that’s going to stop. The port is going to suffer is going to experience a setback because of that,” said Valiente.

However, the future of the cruise industry from Tampa to Havana is far from certain, until more details of Trump’s new policy are released.

Havana, Cuba View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES