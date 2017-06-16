Man awarded $870,000 after doctor removes wrong testicle

By Published:
Unrelated surgical instruments. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WFLA) – A Pennsylvania man is  richer after his doctor removed the wrong testicle during an operation, PennLive.com reports.

A jury of eleven women ruled in favor of Steven Hanes, 54, in a lawsuit he filed against his former urologist Dr. V. Spencer Long.

Hanes consulted Long after experiencing chronic pain in his right testicle for 15 years. The doctor recommended his testicle be surgically removed at J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, the story said.

During the operation, Long removed Hanes’ healthy left testicle, leaving the problem testicle in place.

“It appeared that the left testicle and cord may actually have been removed instead of the right one,” Long wrote in a post-operative report, which was included in court filings.

The mistake was confirmed by Long during a follow-up visit.

On Wednesday, a jury awarded Haines $620,000 in damages for pain and suffering and $250,000 in punitive damages against Long for “reckless indifference,” according to the story.

Hanes’ lawyer says his client has more frequent pain in his right testicle, and that he lives in “debilitating fear” of having more surgery. If the unhealthy testicle is eventually removed, Hanes’ lawyer says his client will have to undergo testosterone replacement therapy for the rest of his life.

The doctor is no longer performing surgeries, according to PennLive.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s