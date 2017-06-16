Machete-wielding homeowner holds armed robbery suspect until officials arrive, 5 arrested

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five men from South Florida were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday in Sarasota.

(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, officials received the report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle at a home in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue.

As deputies were responding, they received information that the homeowner disarmed the suspect and was holding him until law enforcement arrived.

The victim told deputies two more suspects were involved and fled prior to their arrival.

Based on a description of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies were able to locate it at a gas station in the 5600 block of Fruitville Road. Four men were found inside the car, one of whom was carrying zip ties.

All five men were interviewed by detectives and two admitted to committing the robbery.

Surveillance video from the victim’s home showed Alen Beltran-Vazquez, Angel Cabrera-Basulto and Ronier Jauregui-Lorente enter the victim’s porch, armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar.

In the video, Cabrera-Basulto and Jauregui-Lorente are seen fleeing the home, while the victim arms himself with a machete. He held Beltran-Vazguez until deputies arrived.

All five men are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Beltran-Vazquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a conviction felon. Jauregui-Lorente and Cabrera-Basulto are charged with two counts of armed robbery. Valido-Leyva and Salcedo-Balanza face two counts each of principal to armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s