Machete-wielding homeowner holds armed robbery suspect until officials arrive, 5 arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five men from South Florida were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, officials received the report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle at a home in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue.

As deputies were responding, they received information that the homeowner disarmed the suspect and was holding him until law enforcement arrived.

The victim told deputies two more suspects were involved and fled prior to their arrival.

Based on a description of the suspect’s vehicle, deputies were able to locate it at a gas station in the 5600 block of Fruitville Road. Four men were found inside the car, one of whom was carrying zip ties.

All five men were interviewed by detectives and two admitted to committing the robbery.

Surveillance video from the victim’s home showed Alen Beltran-Vazquez, Angel Cabrera-Basulto and Ronier Jauregui-Lorente enter the victim’s porch, armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar.

In the video, Cabrera-Basulto and Jauregui-Lorente are seen fleeing the home, while the victim arms himself with a machete. He held Beltran-Vazguez until deputies arrived.

All five men are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Beltran-Vazquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a conviction felon. Jauregui-Lorente and Cabrera-Basulto are charged with two counts of armed robbery. Valido-Leyva and Salcedo-Balanza face two counts each of principal to armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

