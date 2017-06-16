It’s National Flip Flop Day, Let’s see yours

TAMPA (WFLA) – Show off your feet today for National Flip Flop Day. The third Friday in June marks the day each year.

Flip flops have been part of our footwear for thousands of years, starting with the Ancient Egyptians in 4000 BC. They are now a popular everywhere from the beach to the red carpet.

To celebrate, Tropical Smoothie Care is giving away a free Sunshine Smoothie in a special cup to anyone who walks into its stores wearing flip flops. The offer runs from 2-6 p.m. You can find a store closest to you here.

The company also uses Flip Flop Day to raise money for Camp Sunshine in support of children with life-threatening illnesses.

