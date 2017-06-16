It’s National Flip Flop Day, Let’s see yours

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Show off your feet today for National Flip Flop Day. The third Friday in June marks the day each year.

Flip flops have been part of our footwear for thousands of years, starting with the Ancient Egyptians in 4000 BC. They are now a popular everywhere from the beach to the red carpet.

To celebrate, Tropical Smoothie Care is giving away a free Sunshine Smoothie in a special cup to anyone who walks into its stores wearing flip flops. The offer runs from 2-6 p.m. You can find a store closest to you here.

The company also uses Flip Flop Day to raise money for Camp Sunshine in support of children with life-threatening illnesses.

We want to see your flip flops. Share you photos with us on Facebook at facebook.com/WFLANewsChannel8/

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s