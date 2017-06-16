Highland Co. officials search for missing woman, 25

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Amanda Holland, 25, was last seen in Highway Park on May 23, and last heard from the following day.

Holland disappeared without a phone, car or bank account, making it difficult to track her movements, detectives say.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’06” and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her disappearance has been asked to contact Detective Lars Kirkegard at 863-402-7358.

