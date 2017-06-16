Drone footage catches pod of dolphins playing in Western Cape

GANSBAAI, South Africa (WFLA/NBC) – Drone footage showed a pod of dolphins swimming and playing together off the coast of South Africa on Thursday.
Lloyd Koppel captured the drone footage.
The dolphins played together for over eight hours in the Western Cape.
The footage was shot near Gansbaai, a fishing town.
