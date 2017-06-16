Castellanos leads Tigers to 13-4 rout of Rays

DETROIT (AP) – Nicholas Castellanos doubled, tripled and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers routed the Tampa Bay Rays 13-4 on Friday night.
Justin Upton drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Ian Kinsler and Alex Avila homered.
Daniel Norris (4-4) got the win, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk in six-plus innings. He matched a season high with eight strikeouts.
Erasmo Ramirez (3-2) matched a career worst by allowing 10 runs on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Kinsler hit the 43rd lead-off homer off his career in the first. That broke a tie with Curtis Granderson for sixth on the career list and moved him one behind Brady Anderson.
