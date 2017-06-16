‘Bovine bandits’ nabbed in Polk Co. after stealing cows, selling them at auction

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Three “bovine bandits” were nabbed in Polk County after they stole eight cows and sold them at an auction, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

According to the sheriff’s office, three black cows, one brown cow and four calves (two black, two brown) went missing from a pasture at West Bella Vista Street and Walker Road in Lakeland in April. The stolen cows were worth $4,000, detectives say.

In June, someone left detectives a tip leading them to Jordan Ferguson, 19, and his friends, Trevar Veltrop, 21, and Dalton Pelham, 22. An investigation later revealed Pelham had sold eight head of cattle at the Cattleman’s Livestock shortly after the cows disappeared, and the three men pocketed the cash.

The cows’ rightful owners positively identified the cattle as theirs, detectives say.

Ferguson, Veltrop and Pelham were taken into custody for questioning and confessed to stealing the cattle and selling them at the auction.

The three men were charged with felony grand theft of livestock and dealing in stolen property.

They remain at the Polk County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says they’re still looking for the cows.

