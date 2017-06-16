Bicyclist struck & killed; St. Petersburg police look for driver

ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are looking for the driver of a car who struck and killed a bicyclist late Thursday night.

The hit-and-run crash took place in the 3300 block of 6th Street South just before midnight.

The bicyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His identity was not immediately released.

If anyone has any on the identity of the driver or the car, contact St. Petersburg Police 893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.