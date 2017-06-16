6-foot-long white boa constrictor stolen from Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-foot-long boa constrictor was among the items stolen during a burglary at a Riverview home this week.

Investigators say sometime between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, thieves pried open a rear door of a home on Boyette Road.

Once inside the home, they stole four guns, cash, and a 6-foot-long, white, Leucistic boa constrictor.

Anyone who has information that can help investigators is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

