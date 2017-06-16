2 children shot, injured on Chicago school playground

CHICAGO (AP) — Two children have been shot at an elementary school playground in Chicago.

Chicago police say a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were shot Friday afternoon outside Warren Elementary School on the city’s South Side.

Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says one girl was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the thigh. He says both are in stable condition.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says authorities don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening. He says the girls were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The hospital says the girls’ families have asked that no details about their conditions be released.

Langford says he believes both girls are students. Chicago Public Schools are still in session.

Other details weren’t immediately released, including whether investigators have any suspects.

