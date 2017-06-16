12-foot python, 39 eggs removed from Everglades

(WFLA) – A 12-foot python and 39 python eggs were removed from the Florida Everglades on Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Contractor John Hammond found the snake laying on the clutch of eggs near a canal in the Everglades Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.
The removal of the snake and eggs is part of the FWC’s Python Removal Contractor Program, which pays experienced contractors for their efforts to remove the nonnative snakes from the wild.
You can report python and other nonnative species to the FWC’s Exotic Species Reporting Hotline at 888-Iv-Got1 (888-483-4681), by going online, or by downloading the free “IveGot1” app.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Woman who sent texts urging suicide guilty of manslaughter
- PCSO: Former juvenile justice employee admits to molesting 7-year-old
- Manhunt Over: Tennessee homeowner with gun helps capture escaped inmates
- Deputies: Bradenton woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father
- Cops: Drunk caretaker passed out, boy found wandering near busy St. Pete road
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.