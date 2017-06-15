Woman sues Publix over husband’s deep fryer death

By Published:
File photo

DACULA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman whose husband died after falling into a deep fryer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his grocery chain employer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred June 25, 2015, when 37-year-old Mansur Blount was cleaning vent hoods at a Publix in Dacula.

The vents were above a fryer filled with hot cooking oil. The lawsuit says Blount was unaware of the hazard and stood on a “thin metal cover” over the fryer to clean the vent before it gave way and his left leg fell inside.

Blount suffered severe burns and died July 4, 2015 while hospitalized.

Blount’s widow, Chrissie McGee Blount, is suing Publix for “the full value of the life of Mansur Blount.”

A Publix spokeswoman declined to comment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s