White House said Trump visiting Scalise was ’emotional’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA/AP) – President Donald Trump and wife Melania visited wounded U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, in the hospital Wednesday night, just hours after Scalise was shot during a charity baseball game practice.
The President delivered flowers to the family and sat in the Congressman’s hospital room.
It has been reported that there was little or no interaction with Scalise, who’s in critical condition.
The White House described the mood as “emotional.”
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced Wednesday. Scalise, two aides and two capitol police officers were hurt, officials said.
The gunman, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois, was shot and killed.
Colleagues said Scalise had been fielding balls at second base at a local park in Alexandria, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, as the Republicans practiced for their annual game with Democrats. He dragged himself away from the infield leaving a trail of blood before fellow lawmakers could rush to his assistance.
He was listed in critical condition Wednesday night at a Washington hospital, which said he will require several more operations.
