WFLA News Channel 8 volunteers for Founder’s Day of Caring

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week the WFLA News Channel 8 team will come together for an important cause, helping feed Tampa Bay!

“The 8 On Your Side brand has always represented a sense of community, and that is why we are excited to bring our entire staff together to partner with Feeding Tampa Bay,” said WFLA News Channel 8’s General Manager Andy Alford. “There continues to be a need in our market to feed hungry children and families and we hope that our volunteer efforts will help to fill that need.”

WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to be part of the “Founder’s Day of Caring,” launched by our parent company, Nexstar, in recognition of the anniversary of the company on Friday, June 16.

Nexstar TV employees can volunteer for up to four hours, paid for by the company, at local charities.

Thousands of employees at Nexstar TV stations across the country will be participating by collaborating with charities and organizations in their own local communities.

Employees from all departments of WFLA News Channel 8 are partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay for a special day of volunteering.

WFLA News Channel 8 will be sharing stories and highlighting the work Feeding Tampa Bay does in our community while we volunteer. Watch us live on Facebook on Friday, June 16 to spread the love.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD