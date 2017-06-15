Tampa Bays’s drought eases after this week’s rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All of the rain that has been falling across the Tampa Bay area has helped ease drought conditions.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday showed a drastic improvement for the state of Florida.

The June 13 Drought Monitor by the National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, NE, showed that recent rainfall has virtually eliminated the drought over the Florida Panhandle and South Florida. Central Florida and the Tampa Bay region remains under the abnormally dry and moderate drought category.

This marks a vast improvement from just two weeks ago when the majority of the region was considered to be in an extreme or severe drought.

This improvement in the drought was expected. After a drier-than-normal dry season, the weather pattern became more active with daily rounds of rain.

“We have finally tapped into the deep, tropical moisture that has been hovering over the Caribbean over the last few months. That combined with local sea breeze activity has lead to this wetter pattern.” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

This shift in the weather pattern was expected as we head into the summer months. According to climatology, June, July, August, and September mark the period of enhanced rainfall for Central Florida.

Drought conditions are expected to improve in the coming weeks and months as the Tampa Bay area moves in the wet season. Afternoon storms containing heavy rain will become routine.

