St. Pete aims to prevent hate crimes with SAFE PLACE decals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a powerful message the city of St. Petersburg wants everyone to know. Hate crimes will not be tolerated in the community.

On Thursday morning, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and the St. Petersburg Police Department launched a new initiative called SAFE PLACE.

The goal is to have as many local business owners as possible to display rainbow decals on the front door or windows of their buildings.

Those decals will let victims of hate crimes know that employees at that business will call the police to help them, if they come inside and ask for assistance.

The concept was originally designed by the Seattle Police Department to help members of the LGBTQ Community, but now includes victims of all hate crimes.

