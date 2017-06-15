Speed Busters: Lead feet causing problems for residents, pets on Ridgewood Park street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Speed Busters is back along the streets of Tampa. This time, our traffic reporter Leslee Lacey brings her radar gun to the Ridgewood Park neighborhood, which is just north of downtown.

Community president Stacey Warden has been trying to get drivers to put on the breaks in her neighborhood for 15 years.

“I moved here in 2002 and ever since then, traffic calming has been one of main concerns in the neighborhood,” Warden said.

After speaking with Warden only a few minutes, Leslee clocked a few cars going by. Two were traveling 10 miles per hour over the 25 mph speed limit.

“Stacey, I was out here just a moment I already got somebody at 36 mph. There’s only been a couple of cars to come by. Is that normal?” asked Leslee

“Yes,” replied Warden.

Warden said she has tried everything.

“We bought a bunch of ‘drive like your kids live here’ signs. We’ve worked with the city and they gave us reflectors and these little blue signs that say ‘please slow down.'”

The City of Tampa also installed a traffic light at Columbus to alleviate through traffic and added sidewalks. But, the cars keep coming, and fast, down Ridgewood Avenue.

Leslee clocked another speeder.

“Wow, look at that guy. Come here Phyllis, check this out. He keeps going, 40 mph,” said Leslee.

Neighbor Phyllis Marsh is also frustrated with speeders. Marsh had three cats killed by cars.

Marsh is very frustrated with lead feet.

“I’ve lost three. One…my neighbors were out there and we couldn’t even hear what happened and we had to put her down. She was still alive, it was heartbreaking,” Marsh said.

She joined Warden in getting a neighborhood speeding petition sent to TPD back in 2013. Warden said the City of Tampa has been very responsive, but the speeders keep coming. At this point, she would really like to see TPD ticket speeders and send a message.

“Well, if we could just have some more police presence out here, I think they could make a lot of money,” said Warden.

Another speeder was caught on Leslee’s radar.

“Okay, that guy just went by us right now. That vehicle? Thirty-seven mph,” said Leslee.

“In a 25 mph zone,” answered Warden.

Leslee reached out to the Tampa Police Department to see if they can do anything to help Warden and her fellow residents cut down on speeders. She is awaiting their reply.

If you have an area where speeders area concern, contact Leslee at her WFLA Leslee Facebook page and she will bring Speed Busters to your street.

