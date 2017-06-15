Police: Babysitter makes kids steal TVs from Winter Haven Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Waverly woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Winter Haven Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Witnesses watched Elaina West, 29, and the kids select televisions and other electronics and exit the store without paying, police said.

A Winter Haven police officer was already at the store speaking with a loss prevention officer when he was approached by an employee who informed him of the theft and pointed him toward West and the two kids, who had already made their way to the parking lot and were loading the merchandise into a car.

The arresting officer, who was wearing his uniform and badge, ordered West to stop. He stood in front of her vehicle to prevent her from leaving the parking lot. The officer said West screamed “Move!” and hit the gas. One of the kids was inside the car, the other was standing in the parking lot when she tried to flee.

The officer placed his hand on the hood of the vehicle and his left leg on the bumper, but West continued to accelerate and the officer flew backward about 4 to 5 feet until she decided to stop and exit the vehicle, the affidavit stated.

The child inside the vehicle later told police he was scared that West would run over the officer and heard her state, “Get out of the way or I am going to run you over.”

The other child told police she did not want to go to the store, but West threatened to slap her if she did not help with the theft, and since she’s an authority figure, she felt like she had to go.

West was taken into custody and charged with grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, contributing to delinquency/dependency of a minor and knowingly driving with a suspended/revoked license.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail on a bond that will be set between $300 and $5,000.

