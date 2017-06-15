Pinellas deputies arrest robber who snatched cash out of elderly veteran’s pocket

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas detectives have arrested the cash snatcher who was caught on video stealing an envelope full of money from an elderly veteran in Largo.

In late May, authorities reached out to the public in hopes of finding the man responsible for the robbery, which took place at the Optical Outlet located at 3665 East Bay Drive.

They say an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip helped lead them to Adam Garris, 29.

Garris can be seen on video surveillance snatching the cash from 81-year-old Donald Hardman’s front pocket.

Hardman had just withdrawn $1,000 from a nearby ATM and put it in an envelope. He was sitting in the lobby, waiting on his wife, when Garris whizzed past him and grabbed the envelope. Garris then fled the scene.

Garris was finally identified and located on Thursday at 11:30 am.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

He was charged with robbery by sudden snatching and several unrelated felony charges and warrants including possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of credit/debit card, burglary to a conveyance, grand theft, uttering forged bills/checks drafts, failure to appear in a grand theft, failure to appear in a larceny of debit or credit card.

