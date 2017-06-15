Pasco deputies search for owners of lost miniature horse

Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a lost miniature horse, which was found in Spring Hill on Thursday.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

No further details regarding the horse’s description or the circumstances of its discovery have been released at this time.

If you are the owners or know the owners of this beautiful horse, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878.

