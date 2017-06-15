North Shore beach closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials in St. Petersburg have closed North Shore Beach after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent sampling of the water off the beach detected high levels of Enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

The city says no other testing sites showed elevated levels of this bacteria, and other city beaches remain open.

Beachgoers are warned to stay away from beach until further testing shows a drop in bacterial levels.

For more information about testing and potential dangers from increased Enterococci levels, visit http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php.

