NICU superhero babies receive capes

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newborn Intensive Care Unit babies at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital received superhero capes to show how tough of fighters they are.

The hospitals used the capes to show how babies are some of the toughest fighters in the hospital.

The idea for the capes to be made was the brainchild of the March of Dimes, who thought they’d be a great way to represent the fight in these babies. The March of Dimes suggested the idea to

Riverside’s sewing guild, who volunteered their talents to the hospital.

