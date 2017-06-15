Multiple people victims of ‘Offer Up’ thefts in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla- (WFLA) – Tampa police are working two cases where they say money and an iPhone were stolen during an Offer Up transaction.

The popular mobile app is similar to Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace where people buy, sell and meet up to complete transactions.

Police released surveillance video Thursday of a man they say stole someone’s cell phone after agreeing he would buy it on Offer Up.

The two men met in the Dollar General store on N. 50th Street in Tampa.

The other incident happened Wednesday at the Hyde Park Playground in south Tampa, according to police.

Police say a mother met up with a man to buy his Sony camera around 6 p.m.

The woman was carrying $200 in her hand to pay for the camera, but police say the man snatched the money and took off.

Janelle McGregor, spokesperson for Tampa police said the victims did everything right by meeting in public places.

She also suggested meeting at a police station or local substation where surveillance cameras are always in use.

