Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns death of beloved K9

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Daisy, a retired K9 with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has passed away at age 12, deputies announced on Thursday.
The beloved K9 joined the unit in 2006 and helped deputies track down missing children and endangered adults.
The deputies say Daisy enjoyed two golden years of retirement at home with her handler, Deputy Billy Wilson.
“Our hearts go out to K-9 Daisy’s handler and his family. Rest easy K-9 Daisy,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
