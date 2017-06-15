Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns death of beloved K9

By Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Daisy, a retired K9 with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has passed away at age 12, deputies announced on Thursday.

The beloved K9 joined the unit in 2006 and helped deputies track down missing children and endangered adults.

The deputies say Daisy enjoyed two golden years of retirement at home with her handler, Deputy Billy Wilson.

“Our hearts go out to K-9 Daisy’s handler and his family. Rest easy K-9 Daisy,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s