Local expert explains what to do in an active shooter situation

Jenn Holloway By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a sad fact of life in the 21st century that active shootings are a regular occurrence in the U.S. That’s why so many are getting trained on what to do if they’re ever caught in an active shooting situation.

Since an active shooter can strike almost anywhere, you need to be prepared. Knowing a few key steps could mean the difference between life and death.

Craig Gundry is a critical intervention specialist traveling all around the world teaching others how to survive an active shooter situation. His first advice — run!

“If there’s an option to escape, that should be your first option. Get out of the environment, ” Gundry advises.  That’s something we saw many do at the Virginia baseball field Wednesday morning. “If that is not an option or because of situational awareness, you may not know where the threat is, then take refuge in an area that can be properly locked and barricaded,” he says.

In a video taken at the scene of the Virginia shooting, you can see two people hiding behind the wall of the dugout, trying to avoid being seen by the shooter.

“Then if that is not an option and you’re confronted with a gunman, and there’s nowhere to go and we cannot escape, cannot hide, then use whatever force is available to you to protect yourself,” is Gundry’s next tip.

Gundry says an active shooting happening outside, like a baseball field, gives you the most alternatives. “If one is outdoors, generally speaking, there’s usually going to be escape options. Getting out of the gunfire. Getting ‘off the x’ at it’s termed, is extremely critical.”

And once authorities get to the scene, he says to keep this in mind: “run in their direction but make sure they can see your hands and that you are not a threat.”

Then follow their orders and stay out of their way.

