Lightning trades Jonathan Drouin to Canadiens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Montréal Canadiens have acquired left winger Jonathan Drouin in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to the team’s Twitter page.

Drouin was chosen in a sixth round pick and traded for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

The Canadiens acquire Jonathan Drouin + a cond. 6th-round pick (2018) from TBL, in return for M. Sergachev + a cond. 2nd-round pick (2018). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 15, 2017

This is a developing story. We will have more updates once more facts are released.

