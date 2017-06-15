Lightning trades Jonathan Drouin to Canadiens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Montréal Canadiens have acquired left winger Jonathan Drouin in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to the team’s Twitter page.
Drouin was chosen in a sixth round pick and traded for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.
This is a developing story. We will have more updates once more facts are released.
