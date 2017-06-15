Freckle tattoos are the latest beauty craze on social media

(WFLA) — Everyone’s got a trait they love and right now the in thing is to have freckles.
Freckles, maybe you have them and maybe you don’t. But either way, you can now get them as tattoos!
The tattoos are created using pigment, not ink so they are only semi-permanent. The tattoos start off dark but lighten over time.
Experts say to get the perfect freckled look, the dots can’t be applied in a uniform pattern across the face. They need to be designed in an array of shapes and sizes, just like the real thing.
After they heal, they reportedly blend into the skin and look completely natural.
But, the dainty imperfections will cost you a pretty penny. According to newbeauty.com the sun-kissed beauty will cost you around $250.
The fad is trending all over social media with women even getting rainbow freckled tattoos.
