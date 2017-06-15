Firefighters respond to blazing Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out on Grand Bayou Court in the Town n County area Thursday morning.
The Hillsborough County Fire Department is on the scene.
This story is developing. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Driver dead and Tampa roads closed after tree falls on car
- The Latest: Queen hails London firefighters after blazeds
- WFLA News Channel 8 volunteers for Founder’s Day of Caring
- Speed Busters: Lead feet causing problems for residents, pets on Ridgewood Park street
- St. Pete mother of assault victim details attack on 15-year-old daughter
- VIDEO: Bradenton man pops hood, finds snake on engine
- Jacksonville father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad